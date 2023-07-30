“Teamsters in the Flock Beside the Lake” by T.R. Poulson

T.R. Poulson

TEAMSTERS IN THE FLOCK BESIDE THE LAKE

And those who ate the loaves were five thousand men

—Mark 6:44

Loaves pile up unleavened before the windburnt throng

as Jesus’ groupies count lake trout, and math seems wrong.

Dead fish multiply, and on the shore a multitude surrounds

them. Disciples fistbump pharisees. No sunscreen, wrong

sandals untied in dust. I ask a man who looks like Jesus

for another loaf, and butter. Your union team is wrong,

he says, to crave one more fillet when some have none.

You don’t need sugar, cherries, cream. It’s wrong

to strike a company whose boss eats lobster goldfried

rare. Another Jesus-man pats my hand. You dream wrong

dreams. To eat and sleep and work should be enough. I say

I crave more, but I’m not a greedy fucker. Scales gleam wrong

in cloudlight. Mahi mahi, broken. Among whitecaps, a ship

bears spice-swirled loaves wrapped in satin. Sails lean wrong

in windfall. Jesus says my name wrong. Makes tea instead

of wine. Beyond the water, grass grows greener, but wrong.

—from Poets Respond

__________

T.R. Poulson: “I am a UPS Teamster. This poem is in response to the contract negotiations and tentative agreement. I wrote it while imagining the talks had broken down and led to the largest strike against a single employer in U. S. history.” (web)

