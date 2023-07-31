“Free Association” by Nicholas Holt

Nicholas Holt

FREE ASSOCIATION

implies the existence of paid

association and correct me

if I’m wrong but I’m pretty

sure that’s how Shaquille

O’Neal is making all his money.

It seems like each time

I pour a bowl of cereal,

Shaq emerges from my

air vents and asks if I’d

rather eat the new mutant

fruit he’s been growing

in his closet next to his

shoes the size of bread

loaves. I can’t say no!

The ways of making

money in this world

aren’t very good and

precious few of us are

happy on weekends, so my

only hope is to run for president

of poetry which I don’t

really deserve anyway.

I can hear you now: don’t

sell yourself short! but

anyone having to sell

themselves is exactly

the problem and it’s hard

to feel anything but short

when Shaquille O’Neal

is constantly standing over

me shouting my new colostomy

bag is a slam dunk for

your excrement! I’m not

sorry, I’m just confused

why gambling is illegal

in so many places when

that’s just what being born

is. Please don’t be mistaken.

I have nothing but love

for the air-throttling

Aristotling diesel Dr.

Daddy Mayor McShaq—

the crack-a-lackin’ always

attackin’ comptroller

court controller president of

dunketry, O heavenly father

of oddball endorsements

and 52.7% free throw

percentage, you tweeted

once that the Earth is flat

and dammit I believe

you—this world is yours

Shaquille, flat and shiny

as a basketball court

with all its peach trees

and double-dribbles—

thank you, thank you

for letting me frolic

through your garden

with James Harden,

driving constantly

towards a hoop as tall

and beautiful as you are.

—from Rattle #80, Summer 2023

__________

Nicholas Holt: “I used to think the only good job was being paid to write poetry. While pursuing that job, my goals of making money and writing poetry kept interfering with each other. I tried to write poems that sounded like what was selling, and writing them felt inauthentic. This poem is a reflection on that period of my life and marks one of my first attempts to re-enter my voice with a new perspective. It feels good to write what makes your soul feel fully explored, whether it helps you ease life’s other burdens or not.”

