“When’s a Fork a Spoon” by Marianne Boruch

Marianne Boruch

WHEN’S A FORK A SPOON

When’s a fork a spoon

or a spoon a fork, little

tines stinging out at the end?

Weird and not right but

handy, she insisted. And runcible,

good, long-lived. The owl,

the pussycat—you know that poem—

out to sea in a beautiful boat

by a small guitar, my love

and the rest of it … But a spoon

with those straightaway thorns. A fork

flooding up to the brim. Next

they’ll razor the edge and call it

knife. What to cut then?

Once a tongue and a mouth.

And anything you gave it.

—from Rattle #34, Winter 2010

__________

Marianne Boruch: “This poem is part of a sequence, The Book of Hours, of what I think of as eerie and irreverent secular prayers, each written in early morning silence, coming from who-knows-where. They were gifts. And though a runcible spoon—a bit of nonsense first mentioned by Edward Lear in ‘The Owl and the Pussycat’—came to mean a weird multiple-use hand-held utensil at meals, it suggests in this piece exactly what, I’m not sure. But in the rush of the poem’s coming onto the page, the sweet singing ‘to a small guitar,’ the confusion of knife/fork/spoon and the way we feed and feed anyway those loved ones who are dying—all became a way of grief. Thus this poem. And thus poetry.”

18 SHARES Facebook Twitter