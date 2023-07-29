“Darkness of the Mind” by Vy Hong

Vy Hong (age 14)

DARKNESS OF MIND

She lies in the darkness

Thinking of what used to be

Suffering is part of life

No one told her it would be this hard

Thinking of what used to be

She cries alone in her room

No one told her it would be this hard

Her mind is a prison cell she’s stuck in

She cries alone in her room

Remembering the moment

Her mind is a prison cell she’s stuck in

There’s no one to help her

Remembering the moment

Opens the wounds of his words

There’s no one to help her

She slips and falls off the edge of sanity

Opening the wounds of his words

She sits at the bottom

She slips and falls off the edge of sanity

Her mouth is silent as her mind races

She sits at the bottom

Thinking of the scars he left

Her mouth is silent as her mind races

Deep cuts let her heart bleed out

Thinking of the scars he left

How suffering is part of life

The night closes in and clouds block the stars

She lies in the darkness

—from 2023 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

Why do you like to write poetry? Vy Hong: “While I don’t often write poetry, I find that it is a good way for me to become inspired to write. Writing poetry allows me to get into a headspace to sit down and write, which is most of the time the hardest part. Some sort of accomplished feeling comes from creating anything you’re proud of and poetry often helps me stay motivated to continue writing and continue feeling accomplished and proud of myself.”

