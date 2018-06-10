June 10, 2018

Alexandra Umlas

REMEMBERING YOU, ANTHONY BOURDAIN, AT THE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL TALENT SHOW

Most of these kids have yet to try sushi,

haven’t left the country to taste the world,

still gravitate toward boxed macaroni

and cheese, but someday they might turn

on the TV to see you eat some strange food,

and witness the uneasy thrill of trying,

trying, trying something new.

This morning, at the elementary school,

an audience gathered between construction-

papered walls and a talent show began:

a boy played clear notes from a recorder,

a girl tap-danced across the carpeted floor,

someone sang, played the piano, delivered

a comedy skit full of terrible knock-knock

jokes followed by a drum’s bada-ba,

then applause. You knew how to savor

an experience, how sitting with strangers

makes friends, that what we put in our mouths

matters—you pointed out the thread

spooled between us when we have a meal

together, the connection that takes place over

coffee or beer. This morning, after hearing

you were gone from this world, my daughter

danced on the stage, nervously taking a seat

at the table of the unknown. You would

have approved of these kids practicing

the art of taking risks. Someday

they might hear your voice and give up

using jarred garlic or eating in restaurants

on Mondays; or maybe they will recognize

that to taste is to experience, to try

means to live, or they will think back

to this elementary school talent show,

to this morning, where in the kindergarten

classroom, the chicks chirp under a warming

light. Where, just days ago, the children pressed

their faces to the glass as the eggs began to crack,

and from the shells emerged the broken,

scattered singing of new life.

—from Poets Respond

__________

Alexandra Umlas: “Friday morning, the morning we all found out Anthony Bourdain was dead at 61, I attended the talent show at my daughter’s elementary school. I watched the kids with a mixture of sadness and joy—remembering Bourdain’s wonderful curiosity. He had the kind of excitement for life that kids naturally have and that we often lose as adults.” (web)