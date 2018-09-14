2018 Rattle Poetry Prize Winners

We’re pleased to announce the following $10,000 Rattle Poetry Prize winner:

“Turbulence”

Dave Harris

La Jolla, CA

Dave Harris is a poet and playwright from West Philly. He is a Cave Canem Fellow, a Callaloo Fellow, and has had his essays and poetry featured in Huffington Post, Upworthy, Button Poetry, BOAAT Press, Rattle, Muzzle, Up The Staircase Quarterly (nominated “Best of the Net”) and Winter Tangerine among others. His plays have been featured across the country, and he is a two-time finalist for the O’Neill Theater Conference, and a semi-finalist for The Relentless Award from The American Playwriting Foundation. Dave currently lives in San Diego where he is working towards his MFA in Playwriting. (web)

Finalists:

“The Blades”

Katie Bickham

Shreveport, LA

“Long Division”

Destiny Birdsong

Nashville, TN

“Lonely, Lovely”

Debra Bishop

Terre Haute, IN

“You Don’t Look Like Someone”

McKenzie Chinn

Chicago, IL

“Soccer Dad”

Steve Henn

Warsaw, IN

“In Charlottesville After Charlottesville”

Courtney Kampa

Menlo Park, CA

“Will Exult Over You With Loud Singing”

Michael Lavers

Provo, UT

“To the Insurance Agent Who, in Denying Coverage, Explained that Everything Happens for a Reason”

Darren Morris

Richmond, VA

“The Dead Weight of Dogs”

Loueva Smith

Porter, TX

“The Way”

Mike White

Salt Lake City, UT

These eleven poems will be published in the Winter issue of Rattle this December. Each of the Finalists are also eligible for the $2,000 Readers’ Choice Award, selected by subscriber vote.

A record 16 additional poems were selected for standard publication, and offered a space in the open section of a future issue. These poets have been be notified individually about details, but they are: Amy Alvarez, Chris Anderson, Heather Bell, Catherine Bresner, Susan Browne, Jeeae Chang, Kim Dower, Matt Farrell, Stephanie Hart, Stephen Kampa, David Kirby, Lania Knight, Derek Otsuji, Meghann Plunkett, Catherine Pond, and Craig Van Rooyen.

Thank you to everyone who participated in the competition, which would not have been a success without your diverse and inspiring poems. This felt like the strongest year of entries by a wide margin, and we really enjoyed the opportunity to read. We received 3,549 entries and over 14,000 poems, and it was an honor to read each of them.