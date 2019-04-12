April 12, 2019

Steve Henn

SOCCER DAD

So I have to sit through my son’s soccer practice

for 45 minutes before the nine-year-olds gladiate

and step on each other’s feet and take balls in the face

in the third game of the season and I think I’ll bring

a poetry book to read no big deal nobody’s gonna notice

well I’ve been reading along in this poetry book and it’s a good

poetry book and I turn to a poem that includes a snake

and the snake is oiled/ slick like a male member slick

with the juices of the female or something to that effect

and I’ve got this book open, on my lap, thinking, Christ,

these good soccer moms and dads are gonna think I’m

some odd sort of pervert reading about a slick member

while sitting at a soccer game for nine-year-old boys

so I put the book down but I’m bored the practice is boring

the games are better it’s a competition between your children

and other people’s children which is the best way

to get the American parent interested in their children

that I know of so I decide to pick up the book again

and open to the next page and the title of the poem

is “Foreskin” good gravy how am I supposed to bring

a poetry book to soccer practice to enjoy in my own

private island of headspace not having to talk

to the other parents if emblazoned there at the top of the page

I’m reading that anybody can peek over and ask about is

“Foreskin” and I mean no disrespect to the poet

this poet was recommended as one of the greats

writing in American English today and she probably is

some of the poems earlier in the book really did

take the top of my head off in the way the ol’ cat lady

said poetry ought to so the game starts my son’s team

goes up 3-0 in the first quarter lickety split

then the other side gets a goal back in quarter two

then my son volunteers to play goalie which terrifies me

and he performs three hair raising saves two in the corner

by the post just before the ball crosses the goal line

and another by charging out into the thick of legs

around the penalty spot claiming the ball by diving on it

when the ball’s on the other side of the field I call to him

“Oren!” and give him two thumbs up like I’m saying

which dad is proud of his son—this guy! definitely not

like I’m saying who wants the word “Foreskin” real big

in the book of poetry they’re reading among the churchgoing

normies of Normaltown Indiana and Oren thumbs up back

and we’re feeling pretty good till they get one lucky one

and then another because nobody on our team will get in the way

of the big boy on the other side and he crushes one from fairly close

range Oren didn’t have a chance so after that second goal

he walks over to the sideline rips his goalie penny off

throws it on the ground kicks something and yells

and all the parents are awwwwing and oooohing and ahhhhing

look at that a nine-year-old throwing a fit cause he got scored

on twice and I was sad and all but not disappointed really

not upset who’s going to begrudge a nine-year-old a fit

when a kid built like a truck has just crushed two balls past him

in quick succession and I kinda wanna take the pressure off my kid

and make him not the center of revulsion or pity or empathy

or whatever human emotions are being psychotransmorgrificationally

beamed in his direction so I open the poetry book

lay it on my lap plain as day in the 70 degree sunshine

look around at all the parents and go “can anybody tell me

what this word means?”

—from Rattle #62, Winter 2018

Rattle Poetry Prize Finalist

Steve Henn: “This poem is the true (-ish) story of the lengths I will go to avoid awkward conversation with other soccer parents. When I read it aloud for poetry people I typically read the last line of dialogue as ‘can anybody tell me / what ‘foreskin’ means?’” (web)