April 13, 2019

Laurie Blauner

PECULIAR CRIMES

In some countries the bodies vanish.

Not here, little girls are unearthed

from their pink, overstuffed bedrooms

to kiss their plastic dolls, practicing for you.

Each family is marvelous with its mistakes,

an aunt kidnapped by an old lover who

dropped her decorously off at her parents’ house

screaming an hour later. How did she know

blindfolded? Here even snow is strange,

unconscious, filling the emptiness with

its tarnished whiteness, hiding the largest

objects. Covering up and then confessing.

I trust the destitute, after all, they have

nothing to lose. But then there was you

behind a fistful of chocolates and red flowers

who closed their faces to me every night.

How could I have believed in your soiled,

sweaty hands leaving prints on my mirror

and hairbrush, my skin and hers? They resembled

sticky blossoms unable to part from what remained.

I should have known what being late

meant, the shirt with its torn buttons

like missing body parts, the stain

of your hair used by someone else’s hands

as a weapon. Not my doing. I wore

rubber gloves to make you disappear, burned

my favorite rose splattered dress. I watched

while snow heaved itself into your packed

boxes, uncertainly, like someone wandering away

from a firing squad only to end up in front of

a teenager with a shaky gun who is crying

and babbling about crimes of the heart.

—from Rattle #27, Summer 2007

[download audio]

Laurie Blauner: “In college I read William Carlos Williams’ poem ‘The Widow’s Lament in Springtime,’ and I knew I wanted to write poems.” (website)