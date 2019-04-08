April 8, 2019

Debra Bishop

LONELY, LOVELY

My friend, whose name is John,

he’s not an everyman, this John,

he’s a nowhere man,

though one could say

the nowhere man is every man

today.

John sips coffee and whisky

and says he likes to drive sixty

down dark curved country roads:

windows down, a softened radio,

an irrepressible impulse to go

somewhere.

But no matter how fast or far he goes,

he always ends up back at Monday.

And he’s growing old with Mondays.

He’s lost his soul to Mondays.

And there’s just no getting

away.

John has kind brown eyes

that he closes when he plays guitar,

or thinks about things too hard,

and that happens more and more.

He never finished his college degree

or wrote all that intangible poetry,

the deepest deep down thing

inside him.

So Monday comes as it always does,

and John goes as he always must

down a long deserted road ending

in a factory and a guardhouse hut;

where through the odd hours of the night,

he guards tin foil: rolls and

rolls.

From whom or what God only knows.

But in his quiet guardhouse shack

John reads Ginsberg, Whitman, and Kerouac;

and should tin foil ever fall under attack,

his last thoughts would probably be

of Roman candles madly bursting free

or some such lonely, lovely thing

that lonely, lovely hearts to themselves

sing.

—from Rattle #62, Winter 2018

Rattle Poetry Prize Finalist

Debra Bishop: “This poem is a modernized ballad of the nowhere man, one whose dreams have never been realized, who has been economically marginalized, who is in near suicidal despair, yet still finds, if not hope, at least a kind of saving transcendence in great works of literature.”