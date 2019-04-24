April 24, 2019

Mike White

THE WAY

The fourth leg

of the dog

with now only three

was the

in-the-way one

he’d lift

in order to pee.

—from Rattle #62, Winter 2018

Rattle Poetry Prize Finalist

__________

Mike White: “Charles Simic has a wonderful poem called ‘Country Fair’ about a six-legged dog. My poem is about a three-legged dog, so the bar is set lower. I wrote the first draft very quickly and then toyed with the thing over the course of about a year. The ultimate title came toward the end of the process, and then I had to make changes to the poem that aligned with how the title was teaching me to read it. Then I gave up, and sent it to Rattle.”