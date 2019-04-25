April 25, 2019

Ekphrastic Challenge, March 2019: Artist’s Choice

Image: “Floating” by Betsy Mars. “Trompe L’oeil” was written by Juliet Latham for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, March 2019, and selected as the Artist’s Choice.

__________

Juliet Latham

TROMPE L’OEIL

What if the retina

jolted by a light

sent its obligatory signal

to the brain and formed

a woman

and that woman is me

a floater

which my doctor tells me

can be very normal

just a fiber clump

in the vitreous gel

that inhabits the eye

I learned early

this trick

of suspension

how to dart away

from any gaze

held too long

hover

just until

it is unclear

if what you watch

is the world you have left

or a tunnel you might enter

the things an eye

can see from this height

my mother’s face

hiding poison

only meant

for me

the lover on Chestnut

all charm in light

bullets by dark

business trip, an elevator,

strange man’s mouth

doors sealed hard

too many floaters

and a flash of light

is an emergency

my doctor says

I’m high risk

for retinal detachment

quizzes me on symptoms

to see if I’m listening

I tell her acute episodes

of imaginative replacement

floating, looking out

when I should be looking in

the presence of any magic

holding up the body

in lieu of trust

perhaps she’s warning me

about blindness because

she doesn’t know

I’m floating here

beyond her pencil of light

asking if this eye

is all there is to see.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

March 2019, Artist’s Choice

__________

Comment from the artist, Betsy Mars: “This was a unique opportunity to be on the other side of the selection process, and I am hereby swearing to never again second-guess anyone’s choice. The range of subject matter, style, and length was breathtaking. A gutsy, succinct very short poem vs a heartfelt and well-written three-pager. Some touched on the futuristic aspects of the image, some took the vibe and went with it in a more indirect manner. It may have been the most arduous work I have ever done outside of childbirth. I admired all, but in the end chose this because I love the extended metaphor and the way that the poet blurred the line between the literal and the symbolic. The sense of alienation and detachment was so palpable in the writing. I have felt that kind of out-of-body experience when looking at my own life, and I think the poem aligns so well with the emotions conjured by the image. Plus, I am mildly at risk for retinal detachment.”