April 23, 2019

Anemone Beaulier: “My husband ran the Boston Marathon this past Monday. He had trained for a three-hour finish, but the intense humidity left him and many other runners struggling with cramps, walking, or collapsing, leaning on one another to finish the race. He was in a great deal of physical pain the last ten miles, yet pushed through and completed the marathon (in 3:23!), as so many others did, and it was incredibly moving to watch thousands of runners test their own limits, help each other along the route, and receive support from hundreds of thousands of fans. As we were walking away from the finish line, our children noticed news coverage of Notre Dame burning, and the story and my husband’s physical discomfort and disappointment at his marathon performance defined the rest of the day. I found myself thinking of the fleeting nature of all human accomplishment—athletic events that last mere hours but that people train for over the course of months or years; buildings that are destroyed by fire or neglect or simply knocked down to make room for others; poems written to be put in a drawer—but also how our sense of defeat is only ever temporary.”