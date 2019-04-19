April 19, 2019

Darren Morris: “I know it has spit-roasted children in it, but this poem is meant as a kind of satire. It refers to the French Wars of Religion and the St. Bartholomew’s Day Massacre during which Catholics slaughtered Calvinist Protestants, the Huguenots. I was hearing the phrase ‘everything happens for a reason’ from quite a few people around me in a short period of time, and it curdled my blood, perhaps because, even though I think it arises from a desire to comfort, there seems to me an inherent violence in it. It is also extremely dismissive. Further, it can also be used to justify mistreatment of others who suggestively suffer because they do not (yet) have the appropriate faith, just as the shoe mender so piously does in the poem, regardless of his insanity. Too much today seems based on belief over facts, be it the administration of health care, abortion legislation, or teaching creationism in public schools. Religion is fine as long as it doesn’t limit the individual. I think more people would be attracted to religion if its influence were kept out of the political sphere.”