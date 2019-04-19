April 19, 2019

Darren Morris

TO THE INSURANCE AGENT WHO, IN DENYING COVERAGE, EXPLAINED THAT EVERYTHING HAPPENS FOR A REASON

During the Christianity wars in Paris 1572,

three Huguenots were skewered on a spit

and roasted. They happened to be children

and siblings, two brothers and a sister.

And it was the Will or Holy Plan of God

that they would die this way. For the girl,

if she were allowed to come into womanhood

one day, would take seed and give birth

to the Antichrist who would destroy Christianity

for evermore. That was the thought. The Catholic

shoe mender who lured the children into his home,

the man who would save the world,

cranked the spit and had no further

context of the extravagant display of his crime

—for which the angels in the echelons

would take up their terrible horn and siren voices

to equally praise and condemn for eternity.

He could feel God moving through

his hands, he would later describe to others

who simply saw him as a psychopath

before the word for that condition was invented.

And as with another thing their brains

were not equipped to identify: it was loneliness

that motivated his actions and not God at all,

unless God was loneliness, as he must be.

And if you find yourself confused

by this little narrative, remember

that to have faith is to believe

as the shoe mender did in his innocence,

or to come closer to the same fire

and take some comfort there.

—from Rattle #62, Winter 2018

Rattle Poetry Prize Finalist

__________

Darren Morris: “I know it has spit-roasted children in it, but this poem is meant as a kind of satire. It refers to the French Wars of Religion and the St. Bartholomew’s Day Massacre during which Catholics slaughtered Calvinist Protestants, the Huguenots. I was hearing the phrase ‘everything happens for a reason’ from quite a few people around me in a short period of time, and it curdled my blood, perhaps because, even though I think it arises from a desire to comfort, there seems to me an inherent violence in it. It is also extremely dismissive. Further, it can also be used to justify mistreatment of others who suggestively suffer because they do not (yet) have the appropriate faith, just as the shoe mender so piously does in the poem, regardless of his insanity. Too much today seems based on belief over facts, be it the administration of health care, abortion legislation, or teaching creationism in public schools. Religion is fine as long as it doesn’t limit the individual. I think more people would be attracted to religion if its influence were kept out of the political sphere.”