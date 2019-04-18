April 18, 2019

John Goode

HAPPINESS

He found it on the side of the road, blood

smeared across its fur like a strip of red flag.

And flies filled the air,

too many to count.

Back in the war, his wife used to make sense

of things like this

in long letters he held in his hands.

But she was gone

and the generals were gone too.

The sun was there with the flies

as it had been before,

and their metallic green bodies glowed

as they dove into the wreck, their tongues

like dreams their stomachs couldn’t wake.

The dog had been missing for days;

the man had no evidence

of its nostrils smoking like guns,

or its black pelt slick with the sweat

of a hunt.

He hadn’t seen the rabbit either,

skipping out over tall weeds,

four pounds of meat, hovering in the dog’s eyes

like happiness, but he knew

it had been there.

—from Rattle #28, Winter 2007

__________

John Goode: “I was standing in the back of a pick-up truck unloading lumber for a construction site. The sun was blazing down and I was reciting Lorca’s poem ‘The Old Lizard’ under my breath. I knew then I would have to leave town and write my own poems.”