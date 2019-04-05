April 5, 2019

Destiny Birdsong

LONG DIVISION

Twenty percent of me wants women—

or maybe just Cardi B. I want us

to fuck up the club after we get dressed

at each other’s houses, her jeweled tips

grazing my ribs as she drags the faja

tight beneath my breasts. I want her to call

me “bitch” because I’m taking too long to gel down

my edges, then later, try to fight the bitches

who get too close to me on the dancefloor.

I want us to stumble into the bathroom

arm in arm; for her to thumb straight

the smudged wings of my mascara,

gum cracking against her expensive

teeth, us taking in the breath from

each other’s nostrils and the stench

of pissy toilets and bins brimming with pads

rolled tight as sushi. And all this

is to say: I am not ready to speak of her

peacock feather, of the ripple of muscle

coaxing it down her outer thigh, which is

to say: I don’t know what I want— but maybe

more than twenty percent will allow.

Sixty-nine percent of me wants men;

I believe every mouth deserves a morsel.

The rest of me just wants a bed alone:

seas of unfucked stitches cool

to the touch, and arms brave enough

to lie open with no expectation of

an embrace. Of that, half is terrified of men:

of the intentions they hide between my fears,

the messages sitting on read, and the easy way

they are speaking to you, and suddenly,

they forget. Though part of me longs

for their forearms, for the way they lift me;

and the laps, broad as my mother’s, granite enough

to hold me no matter what size I’ve become,

no matter the number of cylindrical months

I’ve spent alone, months the men moisten

and dangle in front of me like squares

between their lips. You can never finish a whole one

by yourself anyway, one used to say, lifting the butt,

it’s filter red and warped from my slow drags.

The other half remembers always—and sometimes

with tenderness—my rapist. I see him in passing:

twice daily at 11:11—his wish minute. I see him

in razored goatees and in the rhombus

of a Toyota; in the belly, hard as a melon,

which is leading the man who is leading the girl

through a crosswalk littered with brief blushes

of dogwood blossoms blotting the spring rain.

Even now, I wonder if it happened because we were

in love, and if that’s true, maybe I should just

get over it. Or call it some other thing:

the need for better safewords. The need

for more boundaries, unrecognized as they are:

little countries with shorelines for skirts

and no kings. Longing is an imprecise

arithmetic, like the medicines calculated

for both histoplasmosis and my survival.

If you sectioned off my heart, it would collapse

like shredded meat cupped between the loaves

of my sesamed lungs, where there is always more breath

than sustenance; still, some nights

I sit alone at the oak table at sunset,

daring my dissection in the cracked reflection

of an empty plate. Others I spend like the Savior’s

parabolic bridegroom, who, having passed the sleeping maids

in the courtyard, enters the streets in his

sloshed robes, his kerosene lamp

whittled to a flicker against his chest.

He’s calling “Come. Come. Whosoever,

let them hear; let them come.”

—from Rattle #62, Winter 2018

Rattle Poetry Prize Finalist

Destiny Birdsong: “Over the past few months, I’ve had conversations with loving and well-meaning friends who’ve said two things: 1. that my poetry is powerful and well-written; and 2. that, because it is unapologetically about black women, and doesn’t blink in its transparency, it probably makes (white) editors uncomfortable. Honestly, I worry about this sometimes, especially when the rejections roll in, but, real talk, if I’m not doing all of the above, I’m not writing the kind of poetry I’d want to publish in the first place.” (web)