August 19, 2020

Lynne Knight

PEELING POTATOES IN PUERTO VALLARTA

I used to remember everything.

I could see pages from books

in my mind but now it’s all a blur

& words I’ve looked up an hour ago

mean nothing to me.

C’est une lapalissade de dire que

je vieillis. Or, It’s stating the obvious

to say that I’m getting old . Today,

walking the dog, I pretended

I was thirty, the dog my dog back then,

black, not blonde as she is. For a while

it worked, I forgot myself, but why

leave the body now when every minute

should count, every breath, & we know

this is how we should be living—only

groceries, laundry, floors that need

mopping—who wants to attend

to all that with full consciousness?

It’s supposed to be spiritual to peel

potatoes if what you’re doing is

peeling potatoes, in the moment ,

as they say, but why not be elsewhere,

frolicking in the sun, your memory supple,

your body lithe again & every bit thirty?

—from Rattle #68, Summer 2020

__________

Lynne Knight: “One of my poet friends said several years ago that she was sick of reading poems by women who were just whining about getting old. I thought at the time that I’d never end up writing such poems. But I’m getting old, and here they come—not, I hope, without humor and hope.” (web)