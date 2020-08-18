Alejandro Escudé

KAMALA HARRIS: U.S. SENATOR

My divorce mitigator

had an office across the street

from a Bed Bath & Beyond;

it was a huge store, and I thought of going there

the way one thinks of going

somewhere one happens to pass by

and never does because I needed to park

underneath a twenty story building

to meet my ex wife and this other woman

who we hired to file the divorce paperwork

and to suggest how we might split

amicably—and I remember, quite distinctly,

the way one remembers something

that was part curiosity and part pain,

my ex-wife pointing out the sign on the office

next door to the mitigator: Kamala Harris,

US Senator. It was such a plain

looking door, brown, as the floor was brown,

brown my feeling as my ex-wife noticed this.

I remember thinking how interesting

it was that she pointed it out, both of us

starstruck by a stupid brown door

with a name on it, the name of the woman

who had just faced down Joe Biden,

a woman who rented an office

on the seventh floor of this nondescript building

on Olympic Boulevard in Los Angeles

where I was meeting with a mitigator

and the woman I was married to

for seventeen years, who I had

two kids with, and who was now divorcing me

while simultaneously pointing out

the name on a door: Kamala Harris,

and the electric blue Tarantino sky

behind it all, and the bathroom

that was across the same hallway

for which you needed to ask for the key

and how I asked once and went in

and felt a tightness in my chest,

I thought I was having a heart attack

though I wasn’t, it was more an existential thing,

as in where am I and what is happening?

I needed to take a break from negotiating

the way politicians negotiate,

the way they bicker on bright stages

that are just stages and nothing more.

—from Poets Respond

August 18, 2020

Alejandro Escudé: “Life is surreal. There are these moments of divine yet absolutely useless premonition. Harris showed up in the tapestry of my life the way the poem describes. I’m cynical, so I think it means nothing. Will she become Vice President? I don’t know. But I do know that this incident occurred, and I remembered it when Biden chose Harris as his running mate.” (web)