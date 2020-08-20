August 20, 2020

Ekphrastic Challenge, July 2020: Artist’s Choice

Image: “Conflict Resolution” by Aurore Uwase Munyabera. “Stepfather” was written by Anna Cianciolo for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, July 2020, and selected as the Artist’s Choice.

[download: PDF / JPG]

__________

Anna Cianciolo

STEPFATHER

Two rings.

The man who answers

your call

has a soft, Texan drawl.

Mom is out. He asks

how you are doing.

You think: Dad

must have had a

Midwestern accent, but

for forty-some years you failed

to notice, and now you can’t

remember

his voice, like Dad couldn’t

remember you

in the end.

The Texan man makes mom

coffee, and

they drink together,

on quiet mornings, before

church

or bowling

or packing lunches for the poor.

Once, in haste, they left

two rings

on the table. For their wedding,

you painted them

mugs—

one “Mr.” and one “Mrs.”

The Texan man knows you

and he both love

peanut butter, and (Mom,

if she would let him!)

he would give you the jar

and a spoon, and

you two

would eat it together, like kids

eating ice cream.

People say: Dad

would have wanted Mom

to be happy, probably

like the Texan man’s wife

would have wanted him

to be happy. But

those loved ones

have passed

on, and survival is the matter

at hand—gripping

what’s left of a life with

a hole in the middle, and

throwing it out

to each other,

two rings.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

July 2020, Artist’s Choice

__________

Comment from the artist, Aurore Uwase Munyabera: “It was so hard to pick just one of these poems, but ultimately the one that really stayed with me was ‘Stepfather.’ It truly embodies the theme and meaning of ‘Conflict Resolution.’ The poem lyrically tells a story of conflict with death and embracing a new member to the family and in the dialogue of getting to know and love the new situation, there’s conflict resolution, with two rings symbolizing individuality fusing into unity. This poem is brilliant and beautifully written. I’m humbled and truly honored that my painting inspired this work.”