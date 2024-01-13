“On My First Day of Kindergarten” by Miracle Thornton

Miracle Thornton

ON MY FIRST DAY OF KINDERGARTEN

i picked a rose for my bus driver

from the bushes outside of my older

brother’s window. it was pink and red

like the deer split beside me

at the end of the driveway,

reeking of fresh cut

grass. i put my nose to the flower

but gagged. it smelled

like the green of panties

caught under the door.

my lunch rattled

in my new blue backpack

as i leaned over the deer,

my scalp thrumming hot

from the braids my mother

gave me the night before.

i was careful not to let

my denim dress touch

the liver pumping wet

and useless between us.

before i could place the rose

i heard a scream behind me

and the bus let out

a horrible sigh as it came

to a stop. the bus shook

with dozens of little pale

mouths pressed at the windows,

the driver’s mouth fullest

with teeth.

—from Plucked

2023 Rattle Chapbook Prize Winner

__________

Miracle Thornton: “When I encountered the Aesop fable, the moral of the story—an individual caught between pride and loyalty—immediately resonated with me. Growing up, I always felt pulled between the environment of my home and my hometown. It was difficult to understand who I was when it changed depending on the room, depending on whomever else occupied the space. The bird was a powerful conduit and spoke to the illusive aspects of my ever-evolving sense of self.”

