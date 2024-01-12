“Ain’t My Penny No More” by Haley Jameson

Haley Jameson

AIN’T MY PENNY NO MORE

In a small town

somewhere South

somewhere East

where there were more corn

and more green beans

than people,

I asked my brother

about his dreams.

He told me,

“You gotta get out soon,

start planning now

or you’ll be stuck here.”

“Like you?”

“Like me,” and he

plodded along with his back

hunched low

and his hoe cutting deep.

From a distance,

he looked no different

than a workhorse.

I started working odd jobs,

delivery here

grocery clerk there,

and I started putting

everything into my porcelain

piggy.

But Daddy got sick,

so I gave Mama

half my savings.

So I gave Mama

all my savings.

I had to pick up the slack

help lift the burden

’cause Daddy couldn’t work

no more.

But I could.

Daddy had something

growing inside him

something bad

something big

and it was hungry,

just like we were.

And it ate Daddy,

took all the meat

off his bones

until he was just a skeleton

and then it ate his bones, too.

“That’s one less mouth to

feed,” Mama said

and I agreed.

So I started saving up again.

My brother’s hunched back

got permanent,

and he didn’t talk to me no

more about leaving.

He started showing me how

to farm

just like Daddy showed him.

But I knew if I picked up that

hoe,

I ain’t gonna be getting out of

here no more.

I saved every penny I could

said I gotta keep saving

while the savings were mine.

But then Mama got sick.

So I gave my brother

half my savings.

So I gave him

all my savings.

I had to pick up the slack

carry the burden on both

shoulders now.

Mama had swallowed the

whole ocean

and it filled up her lungs

and no matter how much she

coughed

she just couldn’t get that

water back out.

It swallowed her,

too.

“That’s one less mouth to

feed,” my brother said

and I agreed

and he handed me that hoe

and I took it.

—from Rattle #82, Winter 2023

__________

Haley Jameson: “I journal through poetry. I’ll write about a mundane event or follow a train of thought to the end. It’s healing to get it out of my head and see it written down in front of me, whether it makes sense or not.” (web)

