“What Next, What Next?” by Christine Potter

Christine Potter

WHAT NEXT, WHAT NEXT?

We are all the children of what

our former lives have been. Our

parents were powerful but they are

gone somewhere we cannot know.

Winter won’t stay winter for long

enough to get a good night’s sleep

before it ends up there, too. I don’t

mean spring. Maybe the hour after

a storm when the sky clears, when

the temperature plummets. When

even the jays at the feeder cry out

What next, what next? See their

police-blue tail feathers pointing

back to where they’ve been? Life’s

not what we expected—certainly

not fair—and much of it stops me

as I strain to understand it: pale,

floodlit national monuments, God-

knows-what echoing inside their

stone columns and domes, wind

swirling something fierce outside.

Planes aloft with emergency exits

blowing out for no reason except

someone having forgotten it could

really happen. The little patches of

shelter below, where we try to live.

—from Poets Respond

January 14, 2024

__________

Christine Potter: “The story about the plane with the emergency escape window that blew out stayed in the news a long time, probably because we have all flown on airplanes and worried about something like that happening—and also, of course, because the pilots of that flight landed it with nobody killed or badly injured. I hate flying worse than almost anything else, but I do it when I have to, so of course I read the news articles, horrified and fascinated. The whole thing also felt like a metaphor for something much bigger.” (web)

