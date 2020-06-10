June 10, 2020

William Fargason

ODE TO THE MATTRESS ON THE SIDE OF THE INTERSTATE

Broken and waving, I catch you barely

out of the corner of my passing window,

sitting there under the overpass, fallen out

of a truck like common trash. Your broken

back arched over the guardrail, your open cavity

torn at the side like Christ, like a woman’s

shawl unpinned, blowing in the hot air.

How many secret nights are you spilling

out? Whose nights are they now? I’m tired

as hell from another night where I wake up

sweating, but I have to keep driving past

you in the edge of the waist-high grass,

the overgrown kudzu all but forgotten.

You can no longer provide a safe night

to anyone, you are nothing anyone craves.

I want to pick you up, strap you to the roof

and keep driving, I could find another bed,

a bigger bed, for you to rest on, we could sleep

so long we forget what day it is. I can,

I could try to find us both a home—away

from the cold wind of passing cars, any home

warm and sweet—but am I too many miles away

from you now, too far to turn back? Would I even

remember where you are, which mile marker?

—from Rattle #67, Spring 2020

__________

William Fargason: “I was taking a trip up to Nashville to see my wife run a half marathon, and I saw this mattress all alone on the side of one of the interstate interchanges. I don’t remember anything about that nine-hour drive other than that mattress, but I knew that by seeing it, a poem had been given to me. Sometimes, in the writing of poems, you don’t get a say in the matter. The next morning, the whole family left for the marathon but forgot to wake me up and take me with them, so I awoke to an empty house, and I wrote this poem.” (web)