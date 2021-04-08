Samantha Kolber

GENES OF 500 MILLION-YEAR-OLD SEA MONSTERS LIVE INSIDE US

I swim in an ocean where every segmented body

is another poet, or a writer,

a floating leaf

extracted from the paper

of books never written, or written

but forgotten or written but not loved,

which is to say

never published. And what is publishing

but someone else’s rubber stamp?

An outsider’s approval like the mother’s love

we really crave, or like the mirror, broken

into shards fallen—no falling, gliding, shimmering,

shining—at the bottom of the sea. What monsters

are we to want to pick up the pieces?

I hear the mother in me say, so no one gets hurt,

as if cerulean creatures lurking

down there, in the ocean’s fractured trenches, are children,

or were children once, and we still lurk

in those dark places. Or,

we’ll be barefoot again soon. Spring

is coming. See?

See that sunshine? Who’ll be the first

to walk bare-skinned out over still-frozen

dirt and stone? Sea monsters. Poets. Who

will be first to thaw?

—from Poets Respond

April 8, 2021

__________

Samantha Kolber: “I wrote from a prompt from Bianca Stone, who shared this news clip on Instagram and said, ‘Your one task today is to write a poem with this title. And have it be actually about your mom. But not say that directly. And to end with a question.’ So I did.” (web)