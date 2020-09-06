Chiamaka Okonkwo

FOUR DAYS AFTER THE PASSING OF CHADWICK BOSEMAN

My cousin’s baby was talking since she came out

the womb she said to anyone who would stare

wide-eyed at the babbling, fleshy child resting

its head on her breasts. Sounds would burst

out of the baby’s mouth, dripping with milk

and saliva that rolled down her moving chin as

she perpetually narrated a story only she

could understand. I imagined that, overwhelmed

with sheer emotion, I might have returned to

the openness of infancy where my thoughts

would stand ready like toy soldiers and rush forth

at my command. Instead, like a fussing baby,

tears coil around my words, choking them into broken

sounds as I reach into the dark and slap blindly around

my mind searching for the most beautiful way to say

I love you to a stranger. Another black man is

dead. And, yes, the method is different but the

pain is the same. The 24 hour loop of telling

and retelling that the Panther has faded

away right before our eyes follows the rich

American tradition of spectacle-izing the gone

negro. But, for once, the pendulum of the universe

has swung the other way and the big, brown-skinned,

nappy-haired guy with a funny name could be the hero.

The children of the Continent can never forget the

pure joy, like sugar and honey rushing through our

veins, that a black savior in Hollywood, dripping

in royalty on the big screen, made us feel. Always one

to say save the casket love, here I am with flowers

for a man whose shadow never even crossed my own,

and there is no one here to open the door anymore.

—from Poets Respond

September 6, 2020

__________

Chiamaka Okonkwo: “I told my brother this was the first time I’ve cried over a celebrity’s death. I always found it strange that people could feel so much pain over losing someone they’d never even met, but now I understand. I understand more than ever before that one’s influence can transcend the barriers of space and time and touch the hearts of people from any corner of the world; perhaps it’s that very quality, that overwhelming positive influence, that makes Chadwick Boseman’s death so hard to accept. In light of the murders of black people happening right now, his legacy must be considered in what he meant for the black community. He led a movie with a nearly all-black cast that broke box office records showing the world that, indeed, black main characters could carry a hit film. The beauty of this, however, was particularly in the portrayal of blackness. It showed Africa not as the wild jungle that Disney had given us before but as a booming, futuristic tech metro. He gave us black kingship and royalty, black intellect and advancement, black love and compassion, and, most of all, a black hero. If for nothing else, the legacy of Chadwick Boseman is the upliftment of black people everywhere through the powerful arm of the media. In the words of President Obama, ‘what a use of his years.’”