September 7, 2020

Jennifer Perrine

FUR BABY

How I disdain that phrase

because I have no children,

only a sprawling yard

and a penchant for naming.

I called my first dog Frank,

hoping she would be forthright.

I have loved too many

closets, too many half-truths

that were also half-lies.

Frank refused such legacies,

possessed no genes of mine

to muster her best defense

against, though I suppose

she had some inheritance

of her own to struggle

with. Frank, so far as I know,

never considered me

a parent, never measured

me unfit, though I fumed

when she ate my papers, locked

her in her crate for hours

after she chewed through that couch

in the rented house. Ten

years on, when my partner left,

Frank’s warmth punctuated

the bed, a comma behind

my knees, an em dash when

her greyhound legs stretched. I bore

accidental scratches,

holes her claws snagged in my clothes.

When I woke, we would walk

to the park, tots with no fear

flocking to her white beard.

When passersby asked her name,

I never felt the need

to correct when they assumed

our genders, dubbed both me

and Frank him . Still, I saddled

her with a moniker

that may not have matched her sense

of self, if she had one.

She may have longed for a word

more apt, more feminine,

more evocative of sly

delights, though her earnest

glee seemed unmistakable

when, as she paddled far

from shore, I summoned her back,

the splash of her long limbs

a graceless mess. It’s not true

to say I wanted no

children, just fewer chances

at sorrow. Little did

I know what honesty Frank

would mother in me, months

I could not feed her enough

to keep up with the rush

of steroids prescribed to shrink

the mass in her brain. Starved,

she swallowed a whole bottle

of fish oil and shat grease

in the backseat all the way

to the hospital. Well

enough again the next day,

her fur retained that scent

for a year. She learned to stay

as I administered

injections, nursed her so long

I forgot she was still

sick. When it was time, I can’t

be sure if she heard me

as I soothed her, hushed my hands

on her black ears, her flank,

cradled her, whispered Frank, Frank .

—from Rattle #68, Summer 2020

__________

Jennifer Perrine: “A writing teacher once told me that no one wants to read poems about pets, and I repeated that misguided advice for many years after I became I teacher myself. If I could go back and amend all those conversations, I would say that the world needs more poems about love, no matter what form that takes. I would also say, ‘Who cares whether someone else wants to read it? If you care about it, write it.’” (web)



