September 8, 2020

Robyn Schelenz: “Stolen land. Stolen labor. Stolen cultures, appropriated or erased, or lost … In fact, our country’s name isn’t even properly ‘America.’ Post-convention blues, this is my reaction to the idea of people arguing about who owns America, as though such a thing could be owned. ‘America’ is an idea we all shape, inside and outside of our borders, through generations, moving through time and holding the potential for change. If any of us did own America, I would hope we would treat it with more love and compassion. All of it is ours to regard as clearly as we can. Anyone can pull up a chair, because you own your seat in America, and connect, as other creatures do, with America … whatever it is.”