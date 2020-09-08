September 8, 2020

Robyn Schelenz

WHO OWNS AMERICA?

who owns america who could possibly own america

there are people who have never seen 50 states or even seven

can you own something you’ve never seen could they possibly own america

the people who see america in planes may think they own america

but the fields are the way they are because of the tractors next to the houses of the people in america

the roads next to the fields are used by other people who may own america

and who scoff at the plane as it goes by when they see it far, far above

but they are distracted does a distracted person own america

there is a man outside his house sitting on his heels smoking

far away from america maybe he owns america

he is thinking about it right now so much more than you have ever thought about it

so much wondering what the weather is like, what the trees are like,

what the fruit feels like

do they have my brand of cigarettes

he gets up thinking about america not worried about his investment

genuinely curious about america america is not used to being thought of that way

she shivers

there is a man named Álvar Núñez Cabeza de Vaca

in 1530 he walked across america

but even he didn’t think he owned america

it seems only the people who don’t spend much time in america

think they own america

they don’t get out much

they don’t ask anyone else

hey am i stepping on your america

which is how you would act

if you were from the suburbs and owned something

there hasn’t been much argument over some parts of america

they seem to be unwanted no one wants that america

but if you own america you too own america

you can’t only own a part or some of america

you have to own the whole america

it is like a common-law marriage

without the ceremony

i wish i could tell you more about who owns america

they are having a hard time finding the records

there is a lot of meaningless paperwork here

but outside the geese are flying

pull up a chair if you want

to observe them while you wait

—from Poets Respond

September 8, 2020

__________

Robyn Schelenz: “Stolen land. Stolen labor. Stolen cultures, appropriated or erased, or lost … In fact, our country’s name isn’t even properly ‘America.’ Post-convention blues, this is my reaction to the idea of people arguing about who owns America, as though such a thing could be owned. ‘America’ is an idea we all shape, inside and outside of our borders, through generations, moving through time and holding the potential for change. If any of us did own America, I would hope we would treat it with more love and compassion. All of it is ours to regard as clearly as we can. Anyone can pull up a chair, because you own your seat in America, and connect, as other creatures do, with America … whatever it is.”