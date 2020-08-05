August 5, 2020

Alejandro Escudé

BED SHEETS (MOVING OUT AFTER SEPARATION)

I wanted my soul out of the house, too.

So, I took all my diaries—twenty or so,

from the past twenty years. And I slipped them

into the recycling bin. I took all my photos,

baby, childhood, adolescence, college years,

and trashed those, too. I took my blood pressure reader,

and I took the white carnival mask I bought in Venice.

I wasn’t going to leave myself at the house.

She offered me sheets for my bed. I took them

to the new place then dumped them in the trash bin.

She offered me the dog’s bed, and I accepted,

but it never even made it close to his food bowl.

I took my bicycle, the one that folds up to fit inside a car.

I was proud to buy it for myself. She didn’t understand

the purchase. She looked at me, I remember this,

as if I’d acquired a reptile who we’d now have to feed

live mice and crickets. A bicycle so I could get in shape.

A fucking bicycle! Do you understand what I’m driving at?

She wanted my father to help her move out, too.

Her brother-in-law would be there, but they needed

my father’s truck. My father loved her like a daughter.

In many ways, he was just as hurt as me.

I lied and said my father couldn’t help. If she wanted

the patio furniture then she’d have to figure out a way

to haul it. The moon that night was a harvest moon.

Yellow. Smudged by leftover rain clouds or wind.

What the hell do I know about weather?

—from Rattle #68, Summer 2020

__________

Alejandro Escudé: “I didn’t realize the importance of having engaged in a lifelong relationship with poetry until I needed it to survive. It’s an instrument, a companion instrument that nobody can take away from you. It’s also a form of insulation from the wasteland of the world where you can go when you need a break or a place to quietly contemplate and study the common absurdities of human experience. Every day, we face a wasteland. Sometimes, it’s an aggressive boss, an angry driver, a public or private injustice of some sort. Other times it’s a rampant disease altering our environment for an extended period of time. Whatever the case, poetry is there like a garden, welcoming us with its eternal shade and warmth and wisdom.” (web)