August 4, 2020

James Ragan

THE TOWER WINDOWS AT KOSIK

for Ivan and Dasha Havel

From its eastern mooring, a blue cloud swings

its sprattled feet, and night’s tall moon

leans on chimney stacks of nettled roofs.

Now a donkey clicks its wooden hooves, within reason.

On still another’s night horizon, poplars sit,

just barely seen. They plant thin arms in hobo weeds

as if to seed the southern pasture with a pond

for fish to glow in, gold before a fire pit.

And through the north pane’s glare, the eye delights

in apples as in leaves, and dusk delays

to keep our daydreams green and growing free

as apricots in stacks of wood or ginko trees.

But in the west, reflections stow their thoughts

in glass so clear it mirrors the room in books

and all each seeks as worlds within us. Listen,

now departs a lost soul’s journey into genius.