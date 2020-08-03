August 3, 2020

POSTCARD FROM PARIS
You went away and left me here alone,
and, yes, some tension rose between the two
of us, and you declined to take my phone
calls when I tried to ascertain your true
intent, your state of mind, and whereabouts.
I hoped you’d know my love is genuine,
and I would wait. I hoped you’d have no doubts
about the bonds between your heart and mine.
Your postcard came today. I found it tucked
between some bills and all the ads. I might
have easily mistakenly just chucked
it in the trash, but luckily the sight
of bridges caught my eye. “Mon Cher,” you wrote,
and then I read and read and read your note.
Photo by Léonard Cottevia Unsplash.com (CC–0)
—from Rattle #68, Summer 2020
Tribute to Postcard Poems
__________
Eugene Fairbanks: “I have an obsession with artistic greeting cards. I happened to see the call for postcard poetry, and I read about the postcard poetry event. I am intrigued and would like to participate. I like the idea of a short poem with an accompanying illustration.”