August 3, 2020

Eugene Fairbanks

POSTCARD FROM PARIS

You went away and left me here alone,

and, yes, some tension rose between the two

of us, and you declined to take my phone

calls when I tried to ascertain your true

intent, your state of mind, and whereabouts.

I hoped you’d know my love is genuine,

and I would wait. I hoped you’d have no doubts

about the bonds between your heart and mine.

Your postcard came today. I found it tucked

between some bills and all the ads. I might

have easily mistakenly just chucked

it in the trash, but luckily the sight

of bridges caught my eye. “ Mon Cher ,” you wrote,

and then I read and read and read your note.





Photo by Léonard Cotte via Unsplash.com (CC–0)

—from Rattle #68, Summer 2020

Tribute to Postcard Poems

__________

Eugene Fairbanks: “I have an obsession with artistic greeting cards. I happened to see the call for postcard poetry, and I read about the postcard poetry event. I am intrigued and would like to participate. I like the idea of a short poem with an accompanying illustration.”