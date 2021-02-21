Clemonce Heard

ALL MY STRESSES LIVE IN TEXAS

Now I’ve seen everything:

Ivy sagged like an IV neck-

lacing the windows of the burning

house; snow killing my neighbor’s

cacti in their terracotta pots

dwarfing the one my friend sent

a picture of, lampshading a pillar

candle cordoned off by a coup-

le of cinder blocks that would help

heat his house in a blackout

if it was 10,000 sq. ft. smaller. Trans-

former state senator feels no way

about the system he helped deregu-

late over two decades ago.

Says he’s only lost power tw-

ice since then, & notes how,

hunched over, he makes coffee

in his fireplace. I counted two rats

sniffing around my cracked porch,

curled inside my idling sedan.

I spoke to Wisconsin, who s-

aid she smelled gas the same time

I smelled burning wires & thought

it was my battery I hadn’t replaced

before I’d left the Midwest.

How I’d wished it wasn’t the alt-

ernator as it was in the negatives

that day, & I’d have to take so much

out to get to the problem.

—from Poets Respond

February 21, 2021

__________

Clemonce Heard: “This poem responds to the Lone Star State’s decades of insufficient power reforms. I recently moved into an uninsulated house in San Antonio. My neighborhood was one that lost power, so I decided to sleep in my car. The next thing I knew, the power had returned, and the back of my neighbor’s duplex was on fire. I thought just how insular a Troy Fraser or a Cancun Ted Cruz has to be to believe preparation is not essential because they possess the resources to cushion the failure. ” (web)



