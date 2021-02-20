February 20, 2021

W.D. Ehrhart

CHRISTMAS MIRACLES

Leaving the party she takes his hand,

slips on the icy sidewalk, squeezes

his hand to steady herself, laughs

a child’s laugh. She tells him she hopes

he’ll like the present she’s made.

She imagines the presents she’ll get.

Hand in hand they go through crackling

cold December night, her voice so bright

like moonlight on a field of snow,

so happy. As if she’s forgotten

how scary an angry father can be,

how scary the brooding silences.

But tonight he’s a man who knows

what he’s got. And tonight is Christmas Eve:

presents are waiting beneath the tree,

each one, to his daughter, a dream,

a desire, a wish, a new beginning.

Tonight she takes her father’s hand

like a child who’s not afraid.

—from Rattle #8, Winter 1997

__________

W.D. Ehrhart: “My daughter’s name is Leela, and she thinks I’m ‘an okay guy, in spite of [myself].’”