February 22, 2021

Jim Peterson

FOLLOWING YOU

for Harriet

I followed you up the face

of that cliff-riddled mountain.

I am tall, stiff, scared of heights.

You are small, lithe, quick and not

scared of anything in the physical

world. At first the easy handholds

and footholds gave me confidence.

But narrow ledges curving under

overhangs began to take their toll.

I stalled, my face pressed to rock,

no way forward or back. The fall

was steep for three hundred feet,

then a sloped field of boulders, then

the tops of firs rising toward us.

You coached, guided my hand

to a hold I couldn’t see, and suddenly

I could swing around to you.

We grew silent in our climbing

as the sun beat down on us hot

and the wind whipped us cold.

You led the way, finding routes

that only a lizard would see. The top

was faraway above us and out

of sight. I kept my eyes straight

ahead on the rock, feeling

for the next hold. Or I watched

the soles of your feet, your

swaying butt, the braid of your long

blond hair swinging back and forth.

On a steeper, more difficult face

you kept describing finger holds,

but when I reached, they felt like

band aids stuck to the stone.

Still, I made the next ledge again

and again. The shadows of hawks

and eagles flashed across me as if

I’d become stone myself. I could

hear your words, but I didn’t listen.

Wind whistled and whispered across

the countenances of great cliffs.

A hawk’s shrill cry scattered down

the valley of crags and spires.

I watched the wavy shadow-feet

of clouds as if they knew the way

home. Your voice fell on me

from above like my own thoughts,

saying to keep reaching and feeling,

to keep moving. And I did, managing

somehow to trust the sliver of an edge

to pull myself up to you. We sat

for hours on that ledge, our bodies

fused at hip and shoulder. The vastness

swirled and thickened. Our eyes

and ears traveled so far into the unknown,

we could barely breathe.

—from Rattle #70, Winter 2020

__________

Jim Peterson: “When I was just a kid, because of a fine teacher I started writing poems. It was a good way for this shy boy to tell a girl I loved her or to express my sadness at my friend’s unexpected death. Once I started, I never stopped. These poems combine those two impulses—poems for my beloved and deceased wife, Harriet.” (web)



