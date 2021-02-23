Ann DeVilbiss

PRAYER FOR SNOW

Coat this ugly world in tumbled ice cream

so I can glut my eyes on something pretty,

tromp endless, forgetting the existence of toes.

Give it loud sunlight, if it has to leave,

sent off in a parade of blue heat

to merry grace every storm sewer with

trilled tongues bright as new pennies,

waterfall of coins rushing underground.

I swear if I can just have this one day

of perfect scenery, I’ll stop complaining

for at least two, stop reminding you of

stacking bodies, evil lofted on a flag pole,

charging down what’s good to leave it

trampled, fleeting as snow flees

when the sun pretends to bring us light.

—from Poets Respond

February 23, 2021

Ann DeVilbiss: “Snowy weather is a fraught thing for many, dangerous to houseless people and drivers and any creature who needs heat to survive. But I also love snow viscerally, and living in Kentucky means I hardly ever get to enjoy it. Last week’s snowy weather felt like an incredible gift during a rough time, a moment of beauty to transform the world so we all had something new to look at for a while. Even as I anxiously checked on family in Texas to make sure they were doing OK without power, I walked and walked through all the drifts, feeling happy. Joy is always complicated by the edges of disaster, but I still try to clutch it when I can.” (web)