February 24, 2021

Alice Pettway

HOMESTEAD

They took the cabin apart

log by log and moved it

down the mountain

so the lake could wash

in the windows

and out the mouths

of their daughter and son,

carved numbers in the beams

before carrying them away

so the wood could come back

together again into a house

and not accidentally

a boat or a tall tree.

The girl and boy played

games hiding toys

in the cracks between logs,

finding them again using clues

written in the wet sand

by the porch where the robins

wandered as the snow turned

pink on the mountains.

At night new syllables

rushed whitecapped across

the children’s tongues,

flowing from one pillow

to the other. Outside

the bedroom door,

their parents marveled

at how quickly water

cuts through earth.

—from Rattle #70, Winter 2020

__________

Alice Pettway: “In the last ten years, I’ve lived on four continents. The experience has challenged and inspired me. Last spring, though, the constant movement finally started to take a toll. I retreated to Lake Clark, Alaska, to spend six weeks as a Chulitna Artist Fellow, hoping to discover a larger structure or meaning in my experiences, I think. Both escaped me. But I found some words, and that was enough.” (web)