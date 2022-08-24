“A Note from Your Friendly Poetry Instructor” by Abby E. Murray

Abby E. Murray

A NOTE FROM YOUR FRIENDLY POETRY INSTRUCTOR

You think you can’t write about a mud puddle?

YOU CAN WRITE ABOUT A MUD PUDDLE.

Whattaya think you can’t write about that puddle

for? Huh? You think people gonna say some shit?

Gonna call your poem trash? Gonna call you trash?

Say old water lying in the dirt is too boring for a

poem? WELL THEN HOW COME YOU CAN

SEE A BRIGHT YELLOW DAFFODIL SHINING

ALONE ACROSS ITS CALM-ASS SURFACE LIKE

A NEW PLANET RIGHT THERE IN THE DIRT?

HUH? HOW COME? IT’S A GODDAMN

MOMENT, THAT’S WHY. IT’S A REMINDER

OF HOW SMALL WE ALL ARE BUT ALSO

HOW LARGE AND IT’S 100% YOURS TO

REMEMBER SO I SAY YOU CAN WRITE IT.

When have you ever written a poem and somebody

said it was trash? Even thought about it being trash?

Huh? Whattaya mean they have? WELL FUCK

THEM! YOU THINK THOSE PIECES OF SHIT

ARE OUT DOING THE HARD WORK MAKING

POEMS WHEN THEY’RE TOO BUSY BLAB-

BING ABOUT YOURS? NO! YOU TELL THEM

TO SEE ME FOR A GODDAMN ATTITUDE

ADJUSTMENT OR SHUT THE FUCK UP. You

write that poem about the mud puddle AND your

tiny big luminous daffodil self and you share it

anyplace you please because nobody’s gonna say

shit unless they say IT’S A GODDAMN WONDER

YOU WROTE IT AND YOU KNOW WHY?

BECAUSE IT’S TRUE, THAT’S WHY.

—from Rattle #76, Summer 2022

__________

Abby E. Murray: “I write poetry because it is the only thing I have been able to take with me everywhere I’ve been sent. I also enjoy it. As Marvin Bell said, I write poems ‘because it feels so good.’” (web)

25 SHARES Facebook Twitter