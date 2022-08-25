“Balancing Act” by Ajay Kumar

Image: “Blueprint of a Dream” by Jaundré van Breda. “Balancing Act” was written by Ajay Kumar for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, July 2022, and selected as the Artist’s Choice. (PDF / JPG)

__________

Ajay Kumar

BALANCING ACT

you are on your tiptoes to see your mother

in the ICU ward, her face in a heart of glass

made blue with nebulized breath, by confession

of the hospital floor in your eyes that the only nest

for a tired bird is air itself, cleaner than your conscience

that preferred her death over the fall again, and the fits.

a lone grain of dust coaxes from your eyes a confession

of unasked water held back for some other occasion :

when she sleeps there is a nightmare sleeping there

in a way you cannot even dream of : how an hourglass

looks like a brittle polygon of infinity and infinity

appears to be a balancing act of two teardrops.

when she returns and looks at you : a breathingtube

for a nosering, a hospital gown the color of fadedgrass

that splits nakedbrown at the back : you knew you had to

oar her drained boat of a smile to some shore where

she won’t lose herself to things you can’t understand.

say she wants a hole on her body where nothing happens

say her drool melts her chin into a smudged feather

her flesh pricked like a legostrip that fits in then falls apart

for a new design : more what’s broken than what broke it.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

July 2022, Artist’s Choice

__________

Comment from the artist, Jaundré van Breda: “I consider that a poem’s success, like a painting or piece of music, depends solely on the reader and what they get from it. Balancing act gave me more than I expected. It made me feel.”

