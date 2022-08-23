“You Are Being Tracked” by Devon Balwit

Devon Balwit

YOU ARE BEING TRACKED

as you read this poem. At the end

you will be given a productivity score,

the measure of how deeply you engaged

with the content. Did your gaze rest

on the clever line breaks? Did you

notice the assonance, the consonance?

Did you have more than one tab

open at a time? Did you skim?

The camera [please uncover it]

will take pictures of your face at intervals

so the program can evaluate

your emotive response—is there more

disdain than appreciation? Is there

jealousy? You will see how your score compares

with that of other readers. Upon finishing, you

will be directed to the poet’s homepage,

where the best readers know

how to show love. Be aware

that any complaints or evidence

of non-compliance will prohibit you

from future involvement with this site.

—from Poets Respond

August 23, 2022

__________

Devon Balwit: “Both this week’s New York Review of Books and today’s New York Times contained scary stories of how workers are being surveilled at work—not just Amazon or UBER workers, but office workers and so-called professionals. This goes way beyond what websites they are visiting or how quickly they are keyboarding—eye motion, taking photos of their faces and posting them to the team, paying them based on some opaque productivity algorithm rather than a set salary. I read the NYRB article through, but abandoned the Times article when it told me that as I was reading, this type of software would be running, and I would receive my own productivity score at the end. This made me think of what it would be like to read poetry under such conditions.” (web)

16 SHARES Facebook Twitter