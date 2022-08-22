“Gaps in Résumé” by Doon Saetern

GAPS IN RÉSUMÉ
… Been convicted
of a crime?
Please let me
explain.
—from Rattle #76, Summer 2022
Tribute to Prisoner Express
__________
Doon Saetern: “I started writing poetry earlier than most people. Let’s just say I had a Head Start. LOL. Growing up in my day (gosh, I sound old), everybody wanted to be a rapper. Everybody wanted to battle. Everybody wanted to blow up. Everybody was going for everybody. And then it died out. We died out. I have to bury myself within these pages just to feel alive, and in the process … *clink* … I hit!”