“Gaps in Résumé” by Doon Saetern

Doon Saetern

GAPS IN RÉSUMÉ

… Been convicted 
of a crime?
 
Please let me
explain.
 

from Rattle #76, Summer 2022
Tribute to Prisoner Express

__________

Doon Saetern: “I started writing poetry earlier than most people. Let’s just say I had a Head Start. LOL. Growing up in my day (gosh, I sound old), everybody wanted to be a rapper. Everybody wanted to battle. Everybody wanted to blow up. Everybody was going for everybody. And then it died out. We died out. I have to bury myself within these pages just to feel alive, and in the process … *clink* … I hit!”

