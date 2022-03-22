“You Wonder If You Can Write Something” by Susan Browne

Susan Browne

YOU WONDER IF YOU CAN WRITE SOMETHING

that has hope in it.

Today, you read, there’s a big rush to buy

bomb shelters.

Normal people are buying them,

not just millionaires.

There is some hope in that:

thinking life will go on after.

If you go shopping today

it won’t be for a bomb shelter

but a beautiful anything

you can find: a soft pair of socks,

a necklace that catches the light

although nothing will get your mind off

of the mass grave in Ukraine,

the jaw-bones & eye sockets,

the pregnant women running

from the destroyed maternity hospital.

Your friend said she doesn’t read the news

because what can she do, what can any of us do

to stop the butchers

because we have to be butchers

to stop them, a hopeless logic.

You could put a pear in your pocket

& pretend you have a horse to slowly feed it to.

You could build a ramshackle hut

for the dandelions before the spring wind

blows through.

—from Poets Respond

March 22, 2022

__________

Susan Browne: “I wrote this poem after reading the story in the New York Times about Europeans buying bomb shelters, iodine pills, and survival guides.” (web)

23 SHARES Facebook Twitter