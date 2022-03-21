“Exodus: Gilliam Coal Camp, West Virginia, 1949” by L. Renée

L. Renée

EXODUS: GILLIAM COAL CAMP, WEST VIRGINIA, 1949

Oh, Mary, don’t you weep

Martha, don’t you mourn

Pharaoh’s army drowned in the Red Sea

Oh, Mary, don’t you weep.

—Aretha Franklin

On the day before Junior Mary

graduated high school, she told

her mother Mary she wanted to

serve and protect, not in a maid’s

or nanny’s uniform, but in Army

greens. At seventeen, she wanted

to witness something other than coal

and dirt and mountains and trees—

something as infinite as water

surrounding them islands she had

seen in her mama’s Lifetime

magazines—God’s green earth

not besmirched by dark dust, dark

rocks awakened from millennia

of rest by explosives. The ocean’s

cerulean gloss sparkled like a sequin

dress Junior Mary sought to slink in.

She imagined the water’s cool kiss

pecking her skin, how free it must be

to float and not feel your own heavy

labor, a body beyond debt, a mind

without worry. She imagined the security

of military wages that didn’t nickel

and dime you like coal bosses did:

a fee for electricity, a fee for fuel coal,

a fee for doctor’s visits, a fee for blacksmiths

to maintain the sharpness of metal picks,

a fee for oil to put in a miner’s lamp—

deductions subtracted from every pay day

leaving you in the red or with meager

balances. She did the math, gave her mama

enlistment papers to sign. Big Mary did not

weep. The family had had enough domestic

work; the military wasn’t no different.

You’d still be cleanin up some white folks’

messes , Big Mary had said. The Army

wasn’t no place for a Black woman.

After all, Truman had just let women in

last year. How a Black woman gonna

protect a country that ain’t never cared

about her years of service, the many

generations of Black women who worked

without pay until they were dishonorably

discharged into soil. At least in these hills,

everybody knew who the white Devil was:

the coal company’s lust for money traded

for breath, just like them slavery-time

body-snatchers, who smuggled cadavers,

drenched them in whiskey

for preservation, to be used by medical

schools, the Black body always traded

in a black market, always a price—

the only thing named—attached to

the toe. Round these hills, everybody

came out black and poor after a day’s

work. You could call a mountain

a mountain, a spade a spade.

Your faith might convict you to say

move, and you might could see

some version of the Red Sea parting

your troubles with a lucky lotto pick.

You knew you could sit anywhere

on the bus Mr. Dick Arnold drove

from coal camp to coal camp,

that you could stand in the same line

as white folks at the company store

where y’all all bought the same milk jugs

and coffee tins for the same price,

which would be deducted from weekly

wages if put on credit, or paid for by scrip,

all of which replenished that devil’s coffers

again. At least in these hills, you could holler

when the fire broke out and trust

somebody would hear your screams,

watch neighbors dash for ladders, pass

well-bucket water from one man down

a line to the next, put out the threat

with dozens of hands, dozens of mouths

crying out to the God of Moses, the staff

of their tongues parting flame from wood,

smoke curling up nostrils like frankincense,

or some other burnt offering of praise

for that half of roof that could be saved,

at least on that night when the gas lamp

wick licked Big Mary’s cotton drapes

and made ashes of the pale pink roses

patterned upon them. Big Mary did not

weep, for she knowed the pride of

an honest day and the sorrow in it too.

Another day’s journey when somebody

ain’t turn up dead was something to give

thanks for, when a girl barely old enough

to sign her own wedding papers ain’t made

a widow like Martha, staring off at the tipple

’spectin to see her man there by the rail car,

but jarred back to the present when she hears

coal pinging the metal containers like rain,

like the fat wet blanket that made dirt slick

and muddy, a bad sign the girl had told

her man, begged her man to stay home

on what was his last day on earth, and like

a man fixin to feed his family, he did not

listen, and now he was in the earth, buried

deep inside earth’s muddy pocket, tucked

away and maybe rocked in the rocks

that swung low and carried him home

in that ol’ shiny chariot that did not drown

in the Red Sea. At least in these hills, death

had an address and if you listened hard

enough, looked for the signs in dreams,

it rarely could put the sneak on ya.

But Junior Mary ain’t want her mama’s

at least , she wanted the most , the brightest

city lights that couldn’t be snuffed out

by a poor mouth exhalin what little air

had been waitin in dim hallways

of blackened lungs, rattlin like an ol’

car engine that can’t turn over, can’t do

nothin but whir and whine and grind

and click, the bad starter of it all,

the bad start for which there is no

replacement part, just chains of title

chains of parents bought and sold,

bought and resold, souls wore out by

the wear and tear, their bodies counted

as coins in accountant’s books and

insured in policies you still can find

online by typing words like Slavery Era

Insurance Registry California or Aetna

Slave Insurance or Nautilus Mutual

Life Insurance on Slaves or U.S. Life

Insurance on Slaves, where you might

discover another Martha, age 14, a house

girl valued at $1,000, or Ann, age 15,

valued at $1,000, or Amanda, age 15,

valued at $1,000 or Henry, a blacksmith,

age 19, valued at $1,200, on January 13,

1860, when Charles Meyer, the slaveholder,

bought himself some insurance on who he

thought he owned for a term of two months,

and the insurance agent, David Bishop,

added a hand-written note that Aetna would

not be liable for any consequences arriving

from smallpox or exposure to the same

arriving to any of the above mentioned slaves

who have not been vaccinated , should they be

moved from Missouri to the South

by steamboat during the policy’s term,

because Black folks always get forced

to migrate for white men’s enterprises,

and rarely do people call those enterprises

what they are: blood banking, because

a Black person always loses their life from

that exposure , the deadly accruals in arriving

to any place without consequences , without

a claim to your one and only life,

your balance sheet constantly in the red,

indebted to a system that hangs freedom

like bait from a rod that spoils the child

into thinking what they could be spared

from on something as flimsy as freedom

papers and a new address, on something

as flimsy as enlistment papers and a new

address, but I’m digressing now, Junior

Mary ain’t know all that. Still perhaps

her bones quaked with all her ancestors’

bodies, the body’s inheritance, all the molecules

that give instruction, messages rising up

on silken arm hairs like goose pimples,

beloveds whispering, as they do to flesh,

telling her to let Pharaoh’s coal go, to flee

the dirt roads as black as the night sky,

as blue-black as Big Mary’s heart would be

in the morning when she found the note

left by the ol’ coal stove: Mama, I’m leaving

on a bus with Martha to Ohio. They got more

opportunities up there and she got an aunt

we can stay with. Don’t be mad. Love you.

Mary wept.

—from Rattle #74, Winter 2021

Rattle Poetry Prize Finalist

__________

L. Renée: “This poem emerged while I was conducting genealogical research on my maternal family’s migration from the tobacco fields of Southwest Virginia to the coal mines of Southern West Virginia to Ohio, where I was born. I was stunned to find a photograph of my Aunt Mary inside the Gilliam Mine company store in the National Archives’ collection. I was and am taken by her gaze directly at the camera, which was attempting to capture her. Photographer Russell Lee took several photographs of the coal camp where my family lived, and I shared them with elders while I collected oral histories. At the same time, I learned about insurance policies on enslaved people that had been digitized and made available online through some local disclosure laws. While scrolling through them, I discovered a policy on a 14-year-old girl named Martha. I had a physical reaction. I thought of all the ways Black girls becoming women are surveilled and catalogued. I thought of all the ways we dream of and work toward creating our own escape routes. Then I heard Aretha telling me not to weep, though I did. I’m perpetually humbled by the sacrifice of ancestors who endured so much to make us possible. This poem is an attempt to render them, especially Black Appalachians often excluded from the narrative, visible.” (web)

23 SHARES Facebook Twitter