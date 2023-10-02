“Wolf” by Caitlin Buxbaum

WOLF

I have no other
ransom money, nothing to break
or barter but my life.
—Diane di Prima

So when 
you
 
ask for
more
 
I lie
down
 
in your 
forest
 
full of
chance
 
and say
OK.
 
Take it
all.
 
I want 
nothing
 
but your
teeth
 
against my
neck
 
and your 
howl
 
in my 
ears.
 
 
 

Prompt: “This poem was written for Poetry Postcard Fest 2021, in response to the image of a wolf on the front of a postcard, and lines from that year’s featured poet, Diane di Prima. It is also written in a form called the dyo, invented by Jimmy Pappas.”

from Rattle #81, Fall 2023
Tribute to Prompt Poems

Caitlin Buxbaum: “Prompts have a way of pulling poems out of me, like the needle that pushes a splinter from the skin; the further the prompt is from the ideas I most need to express, the more likely it is to get those words on paper. I don’t know if any of that makes sense.” (web)

