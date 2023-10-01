“Night View, Base Camp, East of Kyiv” by Stephen Abney

Stephen Abney

NIGHT VIEW, BASE CAMP, EAST OF KYIV

There aren’t as many stars tonight

As once there were before;

I’ve watched a hundred of them fall;

I’m certain there were more.

There aren’t as many soldiers now

As once there were before;

I’ve seen a hundred good men die;

I’m sure that there were more.

And yet, the stars keep shining

Bright, blazing as the sun.

For every one that fades away,

A new one has begun.

Soldiers, too, are like the stars.

I guess they’ll always be

Expendable, replaceable,

Unto the last draftee.

—from Poets Respond

October 1, 2023

__________

Stephen Abney: “This poem concerns the ongoing war in Ukraine. Its message applies to many other conflicts, past and present.”

