“Waiting and Watching” by C. Wade Bentley

C. Wade Bentley

WAITING AND WATCHING

what we are to do, however,

with our hearts

waiting and watching—truly

I do not know.

—Mary Oliver

We are allowed some tasks at the edges

of the estate: puttering in the potting

sheds; deadheading hollyhocks, petunias,

delphiniums; gathering windfall apples

for the horses and goats. In return,

there are sandwiches and tea, soft seats

near a warm fire. We are not barred

from the ballroom or the fine dining

rooms, of course—“wander where you

will, father”—but perhaps there is

a subtle herding, an unseen dog working

us, under orders to “walk on.” Meanwhile,

our language is no longer taught

in the schools, so we only smile and blink

in the bright noise of children on the pitch,

wave as they hurry past. They will not

have noticed the owl stirring in the dark

line of trees, waking for the night, but

lord love them, look at them run.

—from Rattle #82, Winter 2023

__________

C. Wade Bentley: “A few years ago, for a number of good reasons, I stepped away from the poetry biz and social media. It’s been a healthy break, for me, but my poems have become increasingly unhappy with their lot, languishing away in my Poems folder, occasionally foisted upon a few family members. They wanted to see the world, however much I warned them about life outside. But I’m very happy that this one, which (don’t tell the others) has always been a favorite of mine, has found a good home among good friends.”

16 SHARES Facebook Twitter