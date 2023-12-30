“Among Peacocks” by Miracle Thornton

Miracle Thornton

AMONG PEACOCKS

my father squeezes past, an old scarf jerked and drawn

about his neck. smell drags throughout the house

as they collect loose change from the cushion cheeks.

the baby and i watch from our living room floor

as they brush hips and give each other big manly pats

on the ass. we heard them last night, gurgling

courage. an irritated hand held my father’s head

underwater and stroked his spine until he calmed.

from the sliver beneath the door, their feet wrinkled

and softened, my father’s knees chimed. i’ve heard too many

stories about the accident, traced scars and felt pins

jutting against his suede legs. the bird heading the window:

my father’s body against asphalt, sheaths of them

forcibly molted as a consequence for their delight.

my father still quivers like a boy at the sight of glass,

fawns at truck tires, fanning his cheeks. they met

before the fall—before their bodies bore the impact

—thinning the breast of a heifer. drunk and puffing

or with a balled mouth, they leave to find something

better than love for a boy: the pastoral south, a man baring

his bloodless face to the wind, a corona sweating

beside wings, the laughter of other limitless brothers.

i pity them. i correct the bunching of the scarf

and he kisses the baby’s tall forehead. it grabs

at the keys jangling from his hips.

—from Plucked

2023 Rattle Chapbook Prize Winner

__________

Miracle Thornton: “When I encountered the Aesop fable, the moral of the story—an individual caught between pride and loyalty—immediately resonated with me. Growing up, I always felt pulled between the environment of my home and my hometown. It was difficult to understand who I was when it changed depending on the room, depending on whomever else occupied the space. The bird was a powerful conduit and spoke to the illusive aspects of my ever-evolving sense of self.”

12 SHARES Facebook Twitter