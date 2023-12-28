“(Sub)Division” by Christine Crockett

__________

Christine Crockett

(SUB)DIVISION

On a blueprint stark

as a lunar footprint,

my father signed up

for its perfect math:

plots of earth wedged

into open arcs,

arenas unmarred

yet by tragedy.

Even then, I moved

in exponentials. Things

blurred or bent in me,

wrecked the lines,

found romance in spandrels

where misfits played,

the spillover edges

of trapped space.

Broken is better,

inevitable as cells

that spilt, subdivide,

thin until frayed

tissues collapse

and seepage sets in,

the way children leave

on well-lit roads

out of the still dance

of perfect math,

those centers that

will not hold.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

November 2023, Editor’s Choice

__________

Comment from the series editor, Megan O’Reilly: “Scott Wiggerman’s image is so thoughtfully abstract, it sparks a lot of imagination, and I appreciated how poet Christine Crockett took that imaginativeness in multiple directions. The image invokes ‘a lunar footprint,’ ‘cells / That split, subdivide,’ and, most profound, ‘the way children leave/on well-lit roads.’ Even when not directly describing it, Crockett’s sharp writing reflects the subversively geometric tone of Wiggerman’s piece: ‘I moved in exponentials,’ she writes, ‘Things / Blurred or bent in me.’ Exquisitely epitomized in the last couplet is what I interpret as a main theme of both poem and image: the dance between chaos and order.”