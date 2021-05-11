May 11, 2021

Michael Mark

UNFAVORABLE ODDS

A leaky pot cannot hold the Dharma’s jewels ,

my guru scolds. Almost all he has poured

into me finds the floor, spots the carpet.

I can’t remember the sacred sutras

or absorb their meanings, I blank

on the chants. Even the Diamond Sutra,

an instant after our lesson, dims.

Patch the pot! Guru stamps his doll-sized feet.

Concentration! he growls in my ear

so close it’s a kiss, and forces cup after cup

of tea into me so I may continue.

The chances of a blind tortoise

swimming the vast oceans , he says,

and surfacing its head—

my head, he means

—through a life preserver are more

favorable than the odds of finding

enlightenment. And that’s a good pot!

Gurus get angry. It’s called wrath.

Purposeful rage. Patience in disguise.

I get it. My progress is his

after all. His illumination

hinges on mine. So I meditate

on the pot, as he instructs,

visualizing the leaks stopped. Tell me what

you see. The pot, I say, dented, scoured

past its shine. Good! Worn from use.

Shiny is lazy. Where is the pot?

On a windowsill. Her hands bring it to

the sink’s spout. She has arrived! Auspicious!

But the pot is leaking. No-no! The pot

is solid. The pot is complete, whole.

Water is running out. How can

she boil tea, meat? She wants to feed

the plants. Generous heart. But when she gets

to her garden, the pot is near dry.

Garden? She has a nice place! There are

puddles around her feet. She dances

in the puddles! No, she apologizes to

the shrubs, trees, flowers. Ah,

compassion. Bodhicitta. Drop by

drop, back and forth,

she tends to each. Joyful effort!

I open my eyes.

My guru is drenched.

We are getting there , he says.

—from Rattle #71, Spring 2021

Tribute to Neurodiversity

__________

Michael Mark: “I have so many voices blathering inside me and then there’s the swarm outside, so I write to see what to believe. I’m not saying what I write is the truth; I’ve learned that’s a fool’s errand. It’s merely my attempt at cracking whatever’s in front of me, putting the flashlight between my teeth and looking around. This poem is about compassion. I’m trying to figure out the Buddhist tradition of Tonglen, in which practitioners dedicate themselves to others’ happiness, even trying to absorb their suffering—pretty challenging for humans.” (web)



