May 10, 2021

Chris Marchello

THE TIME TRAVEL TOURISM BUREAU

I’m afraid the posters exaggerate—

Yes, the Tethys Sea

and outlying archipelagos

of tender hellbeasts

is an option

for premium members,

but consider:

Thickets.

You’ve seen mosquitoes,

but have you ever ridden one?

There’s a certain swamp,

bubbling away at the end

of the Jurassic,

where the rhamporinchus dart,

where the flowers have not yet

evolved for the poets to sing of.

Picture now the grove,

humid, you and your

Other, lost in the way

you can never be

here on the world,

in this, the era of roses.

Everything will be unknown again.

inevitably, even language

will fail.

You will touch them,

for all that has happened

has not happened,

perhaps never may.

You will fall together,

plummeting piano keys

intruding on the guttural

hiss of the circling

pterosaur.

You will watch it sail

crisp and crimson—

a whole shingle

of a sunset,

which you will be unable

to recollect,

but for the refamiliar

twist of your lover’s fingers

around yours.

And when the night falls

and the temptation rises,

please do remember—

every hour overtime

is an extra twenty grand.

After all, it’s not my fault

it takes ten thousand

plasma coils

just to sustain an afternoon.

—from Rattle #71, Spring 2021

Tribute to Neurodiversity

__________

Chris Marchello: “I am on the autism spectrum, specifically with an Asperger’s-type profile. My autism makes it stressful for me to socialize, so poetry and writing have always been ways to show people my inner life. I have a fascination with deep time and all things ancient, partly how the ancient is always present with us even if we don’t recognize it. These poems all attempt to bring the Mesozoic Era into the Anthropocene. My poetry is composed partly through stimming, which is repetitive behavior that autistic people engage in. When I hit on an idea, I feel a surge of energy, and a need to pace and flap my arms in order to work the idea out fully. For me, the act of writing is as much physical as it is mental.”