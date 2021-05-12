Manash Firaq Bhattacharjee

THE NIGHT OF BONE AND PAPER

The night is as still as paper

—Uttaran Das Gupta

The night is a hard bone you cannot

Chew, an anguish stuck in your throat.

The night is reams of paper burning

In a crematorium, weightless bones

Fly into a sleepless neighbourhood.

The dead are too close to breathe, to

Ignore, to forget, to sleep. The dead

Roam in all directions, the air is full

Of shreds of bone-paper, the dead

Are finally able to breathe, without

Cylinders, they fall like black snow

Over alien windows, the night burns

In their memory, the dead look for

Shelter, they cannot find their way

Back home. They could not breathe

When alive, now we who are alive

Breathe their bodies of burnt paper.

The dead write on the city’s stifled

Air, words that catch your breath,

They write what we dread, they write

What we write on the night’s paper.

—from Poets Respond

May 12, 2021

__________

Manash Firaq Bhattacharjee: “The long night in Delhi, described with poetic precision by Uttaran Das Gupta, refuses to leave the minds and hearts of those who have lost their loved ones. I return to the night that doesn’t leave the city. I take the striking imagery in Das Gupta’s poem to explore what disturbs the still night of paper. This poem is (also) an acknowledgement of, and a response to, Das Gupta’s sombre poem.” (web)