Alexandra Umlas

TOURING THE B-17 BOMBER AT THE PALM SPRINGS AIR MUSEUM

a golden shovel after Randall Jarrell

They climb a slender ladder. From

stitched-together metal, my

daughters disappear into the plane, a mother’s

intuition wanting them to sleep

longer in their not knowing. I

want to conceal how people fell

from the sky, how bombs glided into

their targets, how it happened in the

daylight, so everything hit. This State,

the state of being and of war. And

when they go further into the fortress, I

can no longer hear their hunched

tunneling. No oxygen masks needed in

this controlled air museum, its

planes are still. We are in the belly

of the third hanger, learning till

we are sick with statistics, my

eyes want to look away, wet

with sadness, with the soft fur

of faces that burned or froze.

My girls sit in the jump seats. Six

feet from ground, not miles

like the eight to ten men from

the past who flew this earth

in these planes, men loosed

into war, one man who crawled from

somewhere in this turret, from its

curved surface, with the dream

of getting home, with the want of

oxygen, and warmth and life,

someone’s son, someone’s, I

know this from Jarrell, how a man woke

into death. How am I to

explain these images of black

smoke trailing, or the definition of flak

or anti-anything? My girls and

their enthusiastic guide pause at the

plane’s plexiglass womb, its nightmare

nested only the smallest fighters.

A single man curled knee to chin. When

my children emerge intact, I

hear the guide state how many died

but later, the girls tell me they

loved the plane, over washed

hair and brushed teeth, tell me

how some men were thrown out

because of their wounds, of

how their friends deployed the

parachutes, about the turret

and its smallness, tell me with

smiles, still unaware of what remains, a

poem, a person, a mess, a hose.

—from Poets Respond

November 28, 2017

Alexandra Umlas: “This weekend we toured a B-17 bomber at the Palm Springs Air Museum. My children took the tour with a guide, who walked them through the plane. I waited outside, staring at the Ball Turret of the plane. The idea of war has been in the news a lot lately, but the idea of war is different than the reality of war. I never paid too much attention to the poem ‘The Death of the Ball Turret Gunner’ (the entirety of the poem makes up the last word in each line) until today, when confronted with an actual Ball Turret and imagining a real person curled up inside. I hope my kids never know the reality of war. I hope war stays only as an idea—something abstract—part of our history. This is my attempt at a “Golden Shovel” poem that digs even though it doesn’t want to dig and tries to remember even the things I don’t want to remember.” (website)