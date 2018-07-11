July 11, 2018

Daniel Tompkins

THIS ALL HAPPENED ON EARTH

Consider the anus

as an instrument

for expulsion, as a locus

for the reception of pleasure

and in giving pleasure, coat

the tongue in fecal matter,

while the tongue’s expression

shivers up the nervous

body to be conceived within the brain as sexual:

oh, fuck

should I stop?

don’t

and responded to innately with the flickering

of certain muscles, and audibly to urge the completion

of the act, even as your voice will say:

but I’m not clean down there

with an awareness of the body as consuming and expelling

constantly, without volition, as host to the colonial

bacteria living and breeding in the chasm of intestine

or of the body as a corporation

of cells, and so your voice:

you made me cum so much my abs are sore

our skin slick

with sweat, and you:

but that part was gross

And so I grin:

now we both ate what you ate

we do not have a word

for something so beautiful

and so disgusting, it ceases being either.

—from Rattle #59, Spring 2018

__________

Daniel Tompkins: “I wrote and read my first poem in 2014 in Saskia Hamilton’s workshop at Barnard, which I took at the suggestion of a close friend. I switched majors to poetry at the end of the semester and have been writing ever since.” (web)